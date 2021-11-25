PHOTOS: Firsthand look at flooding and mudslide damage in Yarrow and Abbotsford

A flooded property in Abbotsford along Boundary Road on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) City of Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove stands at the intersection of No. 5 and Boundary roads on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A flooded property in Yarrow along Boundary Road on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A flooded property in Yarrow along Boundary Road on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The intersection of No. 5 and Boundary roads on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The intersection of No. 5 and Boundary roads on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A flooded property in Yarrow along Boundary Road on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A flooded property in Yarrow along Boundary Road on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A man rides a bike past a flooded property in Abbotsford along Boundary Road on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A flooded property in Abbotsford along Boundary Road on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove (left) speaks with a Yarrow resident as a flooded property in Abbotsford is seen behind them on Boundary Road on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A flooded property in Abbotsford along Boundary Road on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A flooded property in Abbotsford along Boundary Road on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A flooded property in Yarrow along Boundary Road on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) City of Chilliwack officials Mayor Ken Popove and Richard Fortin, manager of parks planning, stand at the intersection of No. 5 and Boundary roads on Wednesday, Nov. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A portion of Yarrow was still under water Wednesday (Nov. 24) following last week’s torrential downpour which caused catastrophic flooding in the area.

Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove toured a stretch of Boundary Road near No. 5 Road on Monday (Nov. 22) and again on Wednesday (Nov. 24). The water had receded “quite a bit” within those 48 hours in that area, he said.

Nine properties in Yarrow were still on evacuation order Thursday (Nov. 25) and some could still be seen under water Wednesday.

Popove also visited Vedder Mountain Road both Monday and Wednesday where five mudslides recently came down across the road. The largest one, located about 300 metres west of the roundabout at Vedder Mountain and Cultus Lake roads, is currently being repaired. Vedder Mountain Road is estimated to open on Saturday, Nov. 27.

This was the site of the worst of five mudslides along Vedder Mountain Road as seen on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. The road is estimated to be open on Saturday, Nov. 27.

This was the site of the worst of five mudslides along Vedder Mountain Road as seen on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. The road is estimated to be open on Saturday, Nov. 27. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

This was the site of the worst of five mudslides along Vedder Mountain Road as seen on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. The road is estimated to be open on Saturday, Nov. 27. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The following list is from the city’s Flood Watch Warning and Closures page, as of Thursday, Nov. 25:

Keith Wilson Road: open; no access to Abbotsford.

Vedder Mountain Road: estimated to reopen Saturday, Nov. 27.

Elk View Road: closed from Ryder Lake Road intersection (at three-way stop) to the second Ryder Lake Road.

Bowman Road: closed.

Majuba Hill Road: open to local traffic only; single lane traffic (expect delays).

Marble Hill Road at Ramsay: open to local traffic only.

Karson Road and Robinson Road: open to local traffic only; single lane alternating; expect long delays.

