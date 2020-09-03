Maple Ridge fire department responded to two townhouses on fire at 207 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Neil Corbett/The News)

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge families escape early morning fire

Two townhouses were “fully involved”

Firefighters were still on scene at 10 a.m. this morning after being called to a damaging fire at a townhouse complex in west Maple Ridge early Thursday.

Crews arrived at Brookside Hardens, 207 Street and Dewdney Trunk Rd., around 4:30 a.m. to find two residences on fire, according to James Clelland, assistant fire chief at the Maple Ridge fire department.

“Crews arrived fairly quickly… it was fully involved when they got here,” he said.

The homes were occupied by two families. Both were able to safely evacuate and no injuries have been reported.

“All the occupants managed to get out safely,” Clelland said. “They did a great job of alerting each other.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire from spreading further.

“You can see the extend of the damage went into the soffits and into the attic space,” Clelland noted. “Can’t say enough about how well the crews did to knock it (the fire) down.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firemaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Maple Ridge fire department responded to two townhouses on fire at 207 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge fire department responded to two townhouses on fire at 207 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Previous story
B.C. non-profit launches free social, emotional learning program for educators

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge families escape early morning fire

Two townhouses were “fully involved”

LETTER: Thanks for spotlighting plight of salmon

Surrey reader sees stories and columns about sockeye and other fish habitat as important

Ridge Meadows chamber supports national ‘Our Restaurants’ campaign

Hundreds of workers could be without jobs if local restaurants do not get government support

SHARE: Bike ride offers often unseen perspective

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

LETTER: Maple Ridge cyclist thankful for support shown sick kids

69-year-old retired teacher from Whonnock exceeds his fundraising goal, despite surgery

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

UBC welcomes students back with virtual orientation

First-ever virtual orientation for COVID-19 school life begins this week

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

B.C. non-profit launches free social, emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

25 years later: The water skiing legend on Kalamalka Lake

A group of waterskiers were towed behind a plane on Kalamalka Lake back in 1995

B.C. government undermines information rights: privacy commissioner

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act sets 30 business days for the government to respond to information requests

Most Read