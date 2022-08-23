Patrick Penner / Mission Record

PHOTOS: Mission firefighters battle structure fire with toxic fumes

Source of fire was reportedly lithium-ion battery; coughing man on scene needed oxygen tank

Mission firefighters were battling a morning house fire with toxic fumes on Aug. 23.

Emergency scanners reported a lithium-ion battery had ignited in a garage at approximately 7:30 a.m.

A large amount of smoke was coming from the two-storey house at the 7800 block of Wren Street, and its chemical smell could be picked up from several blocks away.

Fire inspectors are still confirming the source of the fire, said Ian Glasgow, assistant chief of fire prevention.

“We arrived at a smoldering fire with some heavy smoke in the garage, but firefighters arrived on scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire,” Glasgow said.

Glasgow said there is heavy smoke damage and some charring in the garage area, and some light smoke damage in the main house, but the fire did not spread.

There was a family of six living in the home, but everyone was able to make it out safely, according to Glasgow.

One man on scene, still wearing his pajamas and barefoot, was coughing and had to be helped with an oxygen tank.

Glasgow said the man was later sent to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Paramedics and Mission RCMP were on scene, the latter of which had Wren Street Blocked off between Sandpiper Place and Holiday Avenue.

fire

 

