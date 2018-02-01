Pickup truck hits bus stop in Maple Ridge mall parking lot

At least one person injured after pickup reportedly ‘chased people’

A pickup truck struck a bus stop at Dewdney Trunk Road at 240th Street on Thursday.

An ambulance responded and a woman was seen on a stretcher. There may be other injuries.

Early reports indicate the driver of the truck may have been chasing people with the vehicle in the parking lot of the Save On Foods before heading out onto Dewdney Trunk Road and slamming into the bus stop.

One witness said a woman pushed a young person out of the way of the vehicle.

Maple Ridge resident Mary Robson was in the parking lot of the Save On Foods, at 240th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, and also heard that the truck appeared to be chasing people.

Bystanders said the black Dodge Ram went through the drive-thru of the McDonalds restaurant, smashing the guard rails, and also hit a white Mazda sedan parked in the parking lot outside the restaurant before smashing into a glass bus stop.

Bystanders also said the male driver waited in the truck until police arrived. The suspect was seen handcuffed in the back of a police car.

• More to come