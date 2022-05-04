Pitt Meadows council gives final approval to 5.3 per cent property tax increase

Average house will pay $181 more for taxes, $198 more on average for 2023-2026

Pitt Meadows council has given final approval to a tax rate bylaw with an increase of 5.3 per cent. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Pitt Meadows council adopted its 2022 annual tax rate bylaw on Tuesday night, with an increase of 5.3 per cent for the average single family home.

The increase will be a slightly lower five per cent for owners of apartments and townhouses.

The effect for an average house, with an assessed value of $785,000, will be an additional cost of $181 per year, and for a multi-family unit an increase of $113 per year, according to city director of financial services Cheryl Harding. The additional costs includes both property tax and utilities increases.

The tax-rate bylaw was finally approved after a months-long process, but is based on the same budget announced in December of 2021.

“The approved budget continues to show investments in areas important to our growing community such as health, safety and culture, while ensuring our city is set up for success in the future by providing important contributions to our asset savings reserves,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

He noted the city had the lowest combined tax and utility rates in the Lower Mainland for the prior six years, and is expected to remain among the lowest this year.

The major cost pressures driving the increase are:

• 1.6 per cent from non-discretionary increases in RCMP policing, and Metro water and sewage.

• 1.05 per cent for fire services, including two more full-time firefighters and subscribing to region-wide E-Comm emergency communications system

• 1.37 per cent for asset savings for replacement of infrastructure.

• 1.28 per cent for city departments to maintain service levels.

The 2022 budget, which calls for $47.7 million in spending, is part of the city’s five-year financial plan, for the years 2022 to 2026.

It calls for greater tax increases in coming years – an average of $198 more in 2023 to 2026, based on the average house.

The 2022 budget also has a capital plan of $21 million which is primarily coming from city reserves. Some of the main projects are:

• Planning and design for a new RCMP building, which will include external debt.

• A new fire hall and emergency operations centre, which is scheduled for completion in early 2023.

• Road and Rail improvements, including the Harris Road underpass design and museum relocation.

• Repaving Old Dewdney Trunk and Ladner Roads.

• Upgrades to the Sheridan Hill booster station.

• Kennedy Pump Station design (in 2022) and replacement (in 2023).