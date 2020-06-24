Rendering of Harris Road underpass. (Contributed)

Pitt Meadows entering next stage of consultation for road and rail project

Kennedy Road overpass draft designs to be unveiled in July

Draft designs for the Kennedy Road overpass will be up for public scrutiny in July, during the next phase of engagement for the Pitt Meadows Road and Rail Improvements Project.

From July 7 to July 28, the community will be able to review and provide feedback on the draft designs for the overpass. They will also be given a technical process update and a report back on the guiding principles.

However, the process will be conducted remotely since guidelines are still in place to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Instead of in-person engagement, residents will have opportunities to talk to project staff over the phone and can request a discussion guide and questionnaire to be delivered by mail.

Postcards with information have been mailed to all Pitt Meadows households.

Participants will also be asked how they would like to see the second part of the engagement process handled in the fall when the draft designs for Harris Road underpass are unveiled, since it will also have to be held remotely, in a way that respects distancing measures but ensures the community can participate meaningfully.

The fall engagement process will also include information on the location of the new rail track, noise mitigation options and the relocation of heritage buildings.

“It’s exciting to see this important project moving forward to enhance safety, reduce congestion and improve access for our community,” said Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“Keeping our community engaged and informed throughout the project is an important priority for Council and we continue to work closely with our partners at the port authority and CP to address any concerns,” he said.

The project will include: a new four-lane underpass beneath the rail crossing at Harris Road; a new two-lane overpass above the rail crossing at Kennedy Road which will serve CP’s Vancouver Intermodal Facility; and an extension of one of CP’s existing rail tracks, which serves the intermodal facility.

The goal of the project is to mitigate impacts of growing rail and port trade traffic on Pitt Meadows and to improve safety and access in the community with more reliable travel times and better emergency response.

The first phase of public engagement was completed during the fall of 2019.

More about the project will be shared at a council meeting at 7 p.m. on July 7 that will be live online.

A virtual Engagement and Priorities Committee meeting will be held on July 28 at 7 p.m. at which residents will get to engage with council and project staff, said the city’s chief administrative officer Mark Roberts.

Questions can be submitted in advance to questionsandcomments@pittmeadows.ca.

An online questionaire is available at portvancouver.com.

Or a hard copy of the discussion guide and questionaire can be obtained by emailing pittmeadowsroadandrail@portvancouver.com or calling 778.957.9444.

Questions can also be submitted to pittmeadowsroadandrail@portvancouver.com.

Written submissions can be made to the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority Attention: Project communications at 100 The Pointe, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver. Or to Pitt Meadows City Hall Attention Pitt Meadows Road and Rail Project at 12007 Harris Road.

 

CP RailPitt Meadows

