Discovery Playhouse Children’s Society, which leases space out of the Family Recreation Centre is also closed until further notice. (THE NEWS – files)

Water damage from ice causes closure of Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre

Community policing office, daycare also closed

The Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre on Harris Road is going to be closed for a while in order to repair water damage from ice jam on its roof.

City communications manager Carolyn Baldridge said the water damage was caused Tuesday by an ice jam on the roof of the facility, though it’s too soon to say how extensive is the damage.

The City of Pitt Meadows announced the closing Tuesday on its Facebook page.

The damage has also closed the community policing office of the Ridge Meadows RCMP, located in the same building.

Read more: Daycare can stay at Pitt Meadows rec centre

People can stop in at the main detachment office in Maple Ridge, police say.

The Discovery Playhouse Children’s Society non-profit daycare, which rents space in the building, also remains closed until further notice.

• More details will follow.


