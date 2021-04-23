Pitt Meadows fire attend water rescue

A boat is stranded upon a sand bank on the Pitt River

Pitt Meadows fire department were called for a water rescue on the Pitt River near Grant Narrows boat launch at around 3:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Early reports indicate a boat is stranded upon a sand bar in the river.

Scan BC were reporting multiple people involved.

Some with facial lacerations.

An air ambulance has been called to the scene.

Operators of a speed boat nearby offered to tow the stranded boat back to shore.

In the meantime, an off-duty nurse was reportedly tending to the injured boaters.

More details as they become available.