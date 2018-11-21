Pitt Meadows fire chief on leave for a few weeks

No set date yet for return

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Services chief Don Jolley is on a leave of absence, with a return date as yet unknown.

City of Pitt Meadows chief administrator Mark Roberts said the length of the leave of absence hasn’t been determined.

“So at this point in time … it’s an undetermined leave of absence. We’re not absolute with his return date.”

Jolley himself requested the paid leave.

“This was his decision to be on leave and anything else past that, I can’t comment on,” Roberts said.

Jolley already has been off for about two weeks.

“It could be four weeks or it could be longer. I’m not certain at this point,” Roberts said.

In his absence, assistant chiefs Brad Perrie and Mike Larsson are alternating as acting fire chief of the department.

Roberts said that Jolley’s leave is an operational matter and doesn’t involve council.