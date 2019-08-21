Pitt Meadows flooding in 2005. (THE NEWS/files)

Pitt Meadows gets some help for flood plan

$412,000, but not for dike upgrades

After saying last month that Pitt Meadows needed a large chunk of cash to protect against flooding of Fraser or Pitt rivers, the senior governments have come forward with a bit of help.

This week, the City of Pitt Meadows received $412,000 from Ottawa’s National Disaster Mitigation Program to help the city develop a flood mitigation plan. The provincial and federal governments are each chipping in $206,000, while the city adding $12,000 in services.

Mayor Bill Dingwall said much of the city is vulnerable to flooding. “This plan will help identify gaps and develop priorities to protect residents, farms and businesses in the event of a major floor or breach in our dike system,” he said in a release.

The city’s also leading an initiative with Metro Vancouver to develop a region-wide strategy.

Work has already begun on the plan with completion expected in spring 2020. The intent is to establish a pro-active risk mitigation approach that will minimize impacts.

Read more: Pitt Meadows seeks partners in flood protection

Dingwall said last month that Pitt Meadows needs $100 million in dike upgrades. He said dikes and flood protection infrastructure across the Lower Mainland were built to a standard that does not measure up to new flooding models in rivers swelled by climate change and sea level rise. The dikes need to be higher to keep the water out, and in order to withstand earthquakes, the dikes need to be wider.

In 2018, the city completed the federally-funded Flood Hazardous Risk Assessment, which showed that the dike system does not meet current standards based on climate change, sea level rise, and seismic design, which poses an increased risk of flooding.

About 86 per cent of the land in Pitt Meadows is flood plain.

There are 20 such flood mitigation plans underway in B.C.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Brazil’s president claims NGOs could be setting Amazon fires

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows gets some help for flood plan

$412,000, but not for dike upgrades

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows folks take in rides at PNE

Fall exhibition heralds end of summer

Pantracia Chronicles paves path for Pitt Meadows author

First trilogy in epic fantasy series released this year

Homes found for abandoned hedgehogs in Maple Ridge

Lucky new owners picked up their pets on Aug. 20

Lock your car doors, brush your teeth

Ridge Meadows RCMP give safety tip

VIDEO: Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the “clear history” feature more than a year ago

New regulations require training for B.C. drug recovery homes

Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Minister Judy Darcy says

Pembina buying Kinder Morgan Canada and U.S. portion of Cochin pipeline

The deal also includes an Edmonton storage and terminal business and Vancouver Wharves

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces

Teacher disciplined after bringing 45 grams of cannabis to Surrey school

Eugenio Bahamonde was also charged with trafficking in Vancouver, but later acquitted

B.C. rainbow crosswalk covered in mysterious black substance

Black substance spilled intentionally near Vancouver Island school and difficult to remove

New anti-drone tech deployed at Abbotsford Airshow

Operators could locate drones from up to 23 kilometres away

RCMP originally planned to arrest Meng Wanzhou on plane, defence lawyers say

The allegations have not been proven in court. Meng was arrested Dec. 1 at Vancouver airport at the behest of the U.S.

Most Read