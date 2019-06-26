Pitt Meadows has community celebration on July 1

(THE NEWS/files) Mckinlee Stewart at the Canada Day celebration in Pitt Meadows last year.

Canada Day is one of a handful of signature events in Pitt Meadows, and the city is determined to make sure it is an exciting happening.

The festivities take place in Spirit Square, next to city hall at 12007 Harris Rd.

Canada’s 152nd birthday party in Pitt Meadows will begin with an 8 a.m. pancake breakfast, hosted by the Pitt Meadows Lions Club. Members will serve until 10 a.m. For those who get hungry later in the festivities, there will be food trucks on site with a variety of offerings.

There will be entertainment on stage, with Almost Famous beginning at 10 a.m., and playing a 45-minute set.

That will be followed by brief civic ceremonies to officially mark the occasion at 10:45 a.m.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge busy with Canada Day, Car Free Day

At 11 a.m., entertainment will continue, with more acts playing until 3 p.m., including 5 on a String, Peter G-G and The Beaten Path.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a car show-and-shine, located in the parking lot behind nearby Pitt Meadows elementary.

There’s fun for dog lovers with a unique show. It will kick off at 10 a.m. with a canine fitness dog demonstration by Cedar Valley K9.

Then from 10:15-10:45 a.m., there will be a dog show with prizes for best dressed, biggest dog, smallest dog and best trick.

The event will feature another artisan market, with fresh and unique artists who design and produce their own goods.

There will be a kid zone featuring a toddler playland, bouncy castle, cotton candy and more, and stilt walkers and roaming entertainers will keep the atmosphere lively.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter