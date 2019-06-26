(THE NEWS/files) Mckinlee Stewart at the Canada Day celebration in Pitt Meadows last year.

Pitt Meadows has community celebration on July 1

Car show, dog show, kid zone and stage entertainment on Canada Day

Canada Day is one of a handful of signature events in Pitt Meadows, and the city is determined to make sure it is an exciting happening.

The festivities take place in Spirit Square, next to city hall at 12007 Harris Rd.

Canada’s 152nd birthday party in Pitt Meadows will begin with an 8 a.m. pancake breakfast, hosted by the Pitt Meadows Lions Club. Members will serve until 10 a.m. For those who get hungry later in the festivities, there will be food trucks on site with a variety of offerings.

There will be entertainment on stage, with Almost Famous beginning at 10 a.m., and playing a 45-minute set.

That will be followed by brief civic ceremonies to officially mark the occasion at 10:45 a.m.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge busy with Canada Day, Car Free Day

At 11 a.m., entertainment will continue, with more acts playing until 3 p.m., including 5 on a String, Peter G-G and The Beaten Path.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a car show-and-shine, located in the parking lot behind nearby Pitt Meadows elementary.

There’s fun for dog lovers with a unique show. It will kick off at 10 a.m. with a canine fitness dog demonstration by Cedar Valley K9.

Then from 10:15-10:45 a.m., there will be a dog show with prizes for best dressed, biggest dog, smallest dog and best trick.

The event will feature another artisan market, with fresh and unique artists who design and produce their own goods.

There will be a kid zone featuring a toddler playland, bouncy castle, cotton candy and more, and stilt walkers and roaming entertainers will keep the atmosphere lively.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Just Posted

Maple Ridge man sentenced to life for 2015 shooting death in church parking lot

No possibility of parole for at least 14 years

Pitt Meadows senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger’

UPDATE: Longboarder, 14, and car collide near Maple Ridge tent city

Teen taken to hospital by ambulance, injuries not life threatening

Canada Day a big show in Maple Ridge memorial park

Starts at noon, entertainment all day, July 1

Maple Ridge church joins network to support people of all sexual orientations, gender identities

Golden Ears United Church now part of Affirm United

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

Man arrested for alleged indecent act after ‘predatory’ SkyTrain incident

A woman had reported the man had exposed himself while on the train on April 29

Two helicopters reportedly seized by RCMP near U.S. border south of Cultus Lake

Federal Mounties mum on raid two weeks after dramatic raid reported by Columbia Valley residents

Most Read