Pitt Meadows hires interim detachment commander to lead new RCMP detachment

The autonomous detachment will begin construction in the second quarter of 2023

The City of Pitt Meadows is now one big step closer to having its own autonomous RCMP detachment.

This, after “significant progress” was made on the building’s design, and Staff Sgt. Michelle Luca was brought as the interim detachment commander.

In her new role, working out of the community policing office, Luca will report directly to the head of the Ridge Meadows RCMP, Supt. Wendy Mehat.

Luca brings what Pitt Meadows Mayor Nicole MacDonald called a wealth of local knowledge and experience to her new post.

“I am pleased that the RCMP is focused on assigning officers to Pitt Meadows who share our goal of achieving a proactive community policing model,” said the mayor. “Council and city leadership have already seen the benefit of enhanced communication with the RCMP.”

According to the City of Pitt Meadows, the staff sergeant will concentrate on policing priorities that are relevant to the community needs of Pitt Meadows.

In the meantime, the plan to develop an autonomous detachment in Pitt Meadows will continue forward, with a projected completion date of February 2025.

“We look forward to working with our cities, communities, and partners to establish future policing priorities for the autonomous Pitt Meadows RCMP,” said Mehat.

Construction of the new detachment is set to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and is expected to take approximately two years to complete.

The city is now looking to hire a police services manager, who will work hand-in-hand with Luca to strengthen the RCMP presence in Pitt Meadows as part of this journey toward an autonomous detachment.

