Pitt Meadows outdoor pool closed for the summer

Municipality makes ‘tough’ decision, in part due to distancing concerns, not to open swimming hole

Summer is still a ways off, but with higher than normal temperatures being recorded in Pitt Meadows some might be thinking about hitting the pool.

Well, it’s off the books this year.

Due to logistical and safety concerns, Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall announced Friday afternoon that the city will not be opening the outdoor pool this summer.

“We know how much community members look forward to using the pool in the summer, so this was a tough decision for council,” Dingwall said.

“Through discussions with staff, we realized that the size of our pool wouldn’t accommodate social distancing measures, and the safety of residents and staff is paramount to the city.”

The outdoor pool, located in the Harris Road Park, is typically opened on Canada Day, July 1 and remains operational through to the Labour Day long weekend in September.

It is managed, on behalf of the municipality, by Recreation Excellence.

Despite the province’s announcement to relax some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions through the phased BC Restart Plan, the decision to not open the pool was made early, because it takes time to prepare the pool for the season, the mayor elaborated.

Deciding factors:

• the small size of the pool, which would make social distancing difficult for staff and patrons;

• information pending from the Province about levels of cleaning required for facilities;

• the inability to offer swimming lessons or other programming, as a result of social distancing requirements; and

• potential issues with staffing, as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Meanwhile, the mayor said additional announcements about other Pitt Meadows outdoor facilities will be made in the coming weeks.

.

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus