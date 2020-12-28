The proposed sound wall would run on the south side of Airport Way.

The proposed sound wall would run on the south side of Airport Way.

Pitt Meadows plans sound wall along Airport Way

The barrier would cost an estimated $1.6 million, to be completed in three years

Pitt Meadows city council is considering the construction of a sound barrier along the south side of Airport Way, at an estimated cost of $1.6 million.

Councillors reviewed a staff report titled “Airport Way Noise Barrier Feasibility Study” earlier this month, and have asked staff to include construction of a 4.5 metre tall sound attenuation wall on a list of projects to be considered by council in coming years. The wall would stand along the south side of the east-west arterial route through southern Pitt Meadows .

The city will also ask developers to help pay for it, with plans to negotiate a contribution from Onni, “recognizing the majority of sound impacts arise from their Golden Ears Light Industrial Business Park traffic activities.”

Salia Ahrabian, manager of engineering and facilities, told council the city has received complaints from residents living on the south side of Airport Way. The city conducted a feasibility student with the help of acoustic consultants BKL out of Burnaby.

The proposed wall would extend from the roundabout in the east to the northwest cover of the Nature’s Walk development, which is a total length of 720m. There would be gaps for roads. The sound wall must to close to either the source or the recipient to be effective, council heard, so it would be on the south side of the Trans-Canada Trail, close to residential property lines. A 3m high row of hedge trees would be removed.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows council budgets 3.77 per cent tax increase for 2021

The wall cannot be built closer to the roadway, because the city needs to access Katzie Slough on occasion for maintenance work.

Coun. Bob Meachen noted that the reduction in sound levels will not be what council expected, and he suggested the current noise levels may be temporary.

“When phase three and four of the Golden Ears Business Park are finally built out in the next three-four years, the constant wagon train of heavy duty dump trucks will likely cease, or go down dramatically,” said Meachen.

The cost estimate includes a 15 per cent contingency of $210,00. City is looking at funding the project through development cost charges, on a timeline that would not see the wall’s installation until the end of 2023, assuming council’s final approval.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First long-term care resident in Fraser Health receives COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

A concrete panel noise barrier along Golden Ears Way in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows plans sound wall along Airport Way

The barrier would cost an estimated $1.6 million, to be completed in three years

Silver Valley’s Humberto Brinez shared a series of pictures taken in late November in and around Maple Ridge, several displaying the peaks he spotted around town, from the snow-capped Nelson mountain peak to peaks of homes in his neighbourhood. (Special to The News)
SHARE: From peak to peak

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Springridge Construction and Haney Builders will team up this spring to construct an outdoor enclosure for Cythera Transition House. (Springridge Construction/Facebook)
Maple Ridge businesses rally to support women affected by violence

Springridge Construction organized drive to help Cythera Transition House

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Is it time for Mike Farnsworth to retire?

This Maple Ridge letter writer is in complete agreement that MLA should end name calling

Bear, a four-year-old lab-cross, and his human companion, Jessica Craig, took a walk recently on the fog-blanketed dikes through Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge – just ahead of this week’s snowfall. (Special to The News)
SHARE: First the fog, then the snow, and then more fog

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Andy Yoon of Abbotsford receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 24. (Photo courtesy of Fraser Health)
First long-term care resident in Fraser Health receives COVID-19 vaccine

Andy Yoon of Abbotsford received the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 24

Olivia Meleta, a high school math teacher, is photographed near her Thornhill, Ont., home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. From texting friends on the sly to downloading apps that spit out answers, educators say the pandemic-induced move to an online classroom has offered up a wealth of tech-driven workarounds to actually doing the work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cheating a ‘free-for-all’ at virtual high schools, Canadian teachers say

Stress from the pandemic has collided with the pressure to get good grades

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Debbie Drew poses for a photo with her father Graham Drew during her visit to a long-term care home in British Columbia in this undated handout photo. She said visiting restrictions that were initially needed at facilities like the Lynn Valley Care Centre are now causing more harm than good for her dad and other residents mostly confined to their rooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Debbie Drew *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Visit restrictions contributed to depression among care home residents: doctor

Findings released last month show a seven per cent rate of increase in antipsychotic use

Langford’s Heather Charlton had dozens of her custom cookies featured in two Hallmark holiday movies. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
How one Vancouver Island baker got her homemade cookies featured in Hallmark films

Film company ended up ordering over 11 dozen cookies

Canada’s goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save on Slovakia forward Dominik Jendek (14) as Thomas Harley (5) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hangs on to dump Slovakia 3-1 in world junior hockey clash

Canadians a perfect 2-0 to start tournament

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

Most Read