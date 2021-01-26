Pitt Meadows receives $3.7 million for COVID-19 costs

Provincial grant will cover funding shortfalls and new expenses

(News files)

Pitt Meadows council announced it has received a provincial grant of $3.7 million to cover the shortfalls and expenses created by COVID-19.

Council directed staff to deposit it into an operating reserve fund, to “address all specific revenue declines and increased costs related to the pandemic within the specific guidelines set out by the province.”

In September, the province announced almost $2 billion in federal/provincial spending to mitigate the impacts COVID-19 has put on service providers, including local governments, transit and ferries.

The city will be required to report to the province how the funds were used.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows council budgets 3.77 per cent tax increase for 2021

“We definitely appreciate the help from the province,” said Pitt Meadows CAO Mark Roberts.

He said the city has experienced significant declines in revenues, particularly for recreation programs, and put more resources into public education, and into bylaws to enforce COVID orders. It has also incurred new costs to make modifications at city facilities, such as plexiglass shields.

The one-time funding is to be used for the duration of the pandemic.

The City of Maple Ridge was allocated $6.4 million under the provincial COVID-19 Safe Restart BC grant program, which was announced during the city budget process in November.

 


Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

