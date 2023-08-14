The Pitt Meadows Bottle and Return-It Depot does not accept large appliances. (Alexander Popov/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows recycling depot asks residents not to drop off large appliances

Bringing washers and dryers, large fridges, and dishwashers could lead to fines

Don’t bring your large appliances to the Pitt Meadows Bottle and Return-It Depot.

That’s what recycling depot owner Alexander Popov is emphasizing after customers made recent attempts to drop off their broken appliances.

He particularly warned against trying to bring washers and dryers, large fridges, and dishwashers to the Pitt Meadows location.

“It’s really costly to remove and may lead to a penalty from the city for you,” said Popov.

Instead, Popov recommends checking the map location finder at www.largeappliancerecycling.ca/collection-site-locator to find the closest places that do accept these bulkier appliance items.

Two of these local facilities include Fraser Valley Metal Exchange at 23359 Fisherman Rd., Maple Ridge, and Ridge Meadows Recycling Society at 10092 236 St., Maple Ridge.

Pitt MeadowsRecycling

