Pitt Meadows Regional Airport will get new runway on 2023

The improvements keep coming to Pitt Meadows Regional Airport, and in 2023 a major project will be repaving the main runway and taxiways.

That was some of the news that Guy Miller, airport CAO, shared with Maple Ridge city council at their Nov. 29 meeting.

“That will put us in a really good place for the years ahead,” said Miller.

The project will cost an estimated $2.5 to $2.6 million. Once it’s done, the main infrastructure at YPK will be set for decades to come, said Miller.

He said half of the project will be done in spring 2023, and the second phase in August. The main runway will be shut down for about two weeks. General aviation airport users and flying schools will still be able to fly out of YPK, but some of the larger aircraft that need the main runway will be forced to operate out of other airports while the repaving takes place.

“It’s a great project for the airport, and it’s really timely,” said Miller, adding that facility will be in “tip-top shape.”

He also told Maple Ridge politicians that the BC Aviation Council gave YPK the 2022 William Templeton Award in October.

The award recognizes outstanding initiative and achievement – and the YPK team’s commitment to redevelopment and rehabilitation of the aging infrastructure.

A new 50,000-square-foot terminal that opened in winter was a key reason for the award, but there have been other developments including several hangar buildings, a helicopter complex, an airpark complex, a new apron, night lighting, hundreds of signs, new lining, and beautification.

READ ALSO: New Pitt Meadows Airport terminal celebrated

Miller told council they were honoured to have received the award from a storied organization, which is one of aviation’s most influential bodies in the province. Large aviation companies are part of the council, and they see what is happening at YPK, he said.

“Suffice to say, it’s an exciting time for the airport,” said Miller. “We’re really just getting going.”

It’s the first time Pitt Meadows has won the award in 55 years and Miller said “I really do think we deserve to be there. It’s come with a lot of hard work.”

Almost five years ago Miller toured the airport, and found it “in a very challenging spot.”

Five years later, they have taken down about 11 old buildings, and have put up 10 new developments.

“This is your airport. It’s a very important economic asset for the region,” he told council. Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are partners in operating the facility.

Mayor Dan Ruimy said he saw the start of the airport rehabilitation in his role as Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.

“The difference from then to now is absolutely remarkable, and congratulations to you and your team for actually getting all this done,” said Ruimy. “It’s exciting, and we as council are looking forward to what the future holds with the airport.”