Pitt Meadows resident knocks down house fire

There was a house fire in Pitt Meadows on Monday night. (Contributed)

Fast action by a resident stopped what could have been a more serious fire from getting away on Monday night in Pitt Meadows.

At 9 p.m., firefighters were called to a blaze on the exterior of a house in the 19700-block of Wildwood Crescent.

According to acting fire chief Mike Larsson, the homeowner smelled fire and attacked it with his fire extinguishers. He succeeded in keeping the blaze from spreading into the soffits and roof of the house, where it could have spread and done more damage, said Larsson.

When firefighters arrived, it was largely under control, and they had only to hit remaining hot spots.

Larsson said the incident underlines the importance of residents owning a fire extinguisher.

Although it was detected early, the fire still did extensive damage to the siding of the residence and was hot enough that it also melted vinyl siding on a neighbouring house.

The cause of the is under investigation, with smoking materials a suspected cause, said Larsson.