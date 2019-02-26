There was a house fire in Pitt Meadows on Monday night. (Contributed)

Pitt Meadows resident knocks down house fire

Exterior fire damaged two residences

Fast action by a resident stopped what could have been a more serious fire from getting away on Monday night in Pitt Meadows.

At 9 p.m., firefighters were called to a blaze on the exterior of a house in the 19700-block of Wildwood Crescent.

According to acting fire chief Mike Larsson, the homeowner smelled fire and attacked it with his fire extinguishers. He succeeded in keeping the blaze from spreading into the soffits and roof of the house, where it could have spread and done more damage, said Larsson.

When firefighters arrived, it was largely under control, and they had only to hit remaining hot spots.

Larsson said the incident underlines the importance of residents owning a fire extinguisher.

Although it was detected early, the fire still did extensive damage to the siding of the residence and was hot enough that it also melted vinyl siding on a neighbouring house.

The cause of the is under investigation, with smoking materials a suspected cause, said Larsson.

Read also: Third barn fire in a week in Pitt Meadows

Previous story
MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales
Next story
Young B.C. driver fined $1,500 for speeding past cop

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows resident knocks down house fire

Exterior fire damaged two residences

News Views: Big freeze

Heat, electricity to Maple Ridge homeless camp cut off Friday, when it snowed.

Looking Back: The story of ‘potato rock’

‘Every day we talk to local people about their history’

UPDATE: Truck shears power pole in Pitt Meadows

Driver’s condition downgraded from serious.

UPDATE: Pivot files court appeal on Maple Ridge tent city clean-up order

Six arrested Sunday at Anita Place.

UPDATE: Safety regulations enforced at Maple Ridge tent city

Organizers protest as court order enforced.

Young B.C. driver fined $1,500 for speeding past cop

Officer tracked down the suspected speeder and handed out a host of tickets

MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales

NDP government defends pipeline protests, big increase in ferry sailings

Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare

Parents upset that biting was allowed to continue for so long

Province proposes tougher rules for high-cost loans to help people out of debt cycles

New regulatory framework limits fees, protects consumers

Maxime Bernier slams supply management in B.C. dairy country

Among other topics, PPC leader in Chilliwack calls industry a ‘cartel’ using a ‘socialist system’

A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Menu will feature old classic and new options

Lost snowboarder safe after chilly night near Cypress

The 37-year-old man was found on the mountain’s north side, outside of the resort’s boundary.

Two Lower Mainland men wanted for gang-related murder conspiracy

Vancouver Police Department announces charges as part of multi-agency investigation

Most Read