Pitt Meadows residents warned about sirens during CP rail drill

Pitt Meadows residents should expect to hear sirens Tuesday morning as Canadian Pacific (CP) conducts an emergency evacuation drill at their rail yard, the City warns.

City of Pitt Meadows issued an alert on social media that the evacuation drill will be taking place at a Canadian Pacific rail yard in the City of Port Coquitlam between 10 and 11 a.m. this morning.

“Yard sirens will sound for a short period of time during the drill and may be heard by Pitt Meadows residents,” the alert read.

Currently public engagement is being done on a road and rail improvement project in Pitt Meadows, which aims to eliminate two at-grade rail crossings at Harris Road and Kennedy Road that are blocked to traffic for hours each day due to moving trains.

But some residents have raised concerns that the project would mean an increase in noise and rail traffic.

The public is welcome to share their feedback online at www.portvancouver.com/pittmeadowsengagement.

Construction is expected to begin 2021.

