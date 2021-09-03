Pitt Meadows suspends Fall agricultural burning season this year

Cites provincial open burning ban as the reason behind the suspension

No agricultural burn permits will be issued at this time by the city. (Black Press Media file)

The city of Pitt Meadows has suspended the fall burning season this year due to the extreme fire weather and the provincial burn ban.

The city said, “The fall burning season (September 1 – November 30) has been suspended due to the provincial open burning ban. Any form of agricultural burning will not be permitted during this time.”

In Pitt Meadows, each year there are two burning seasons. The spring burn season runs from March 1 – May 31, and the fall burn season runs from Sept. 1 – Nov. 30. Agricultural burning is allowed only on agriculturally zoned properties with a proper permit however, no permits are being issued by the city at this time due to the provincial open burning ban.

The provincial open fire ban was put in place on June 11 this year on category 2 and 3 open fires, until Oct. 15 or until the order is rescinded. This fire ban includes the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages.

The city is also reminding residents that the City of Pitt Meadows Fire Department has temporarily banned the use of BBQs, including briquette, hibachis, and propane in public parks and spaces until further notice.

Residents and visitors are also reminded that there is no smoking permitted in parks and trails and no wood burning fire pits are allowed anywhere on private or public property.

Additional information on the agricultural burning can be found here: pittmeadows.ca/burning

