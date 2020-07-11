The CubicFarm System moves rows of leafy greens through a system calibrated to grow the perfect crop. (cubicfarms.com)

Pitt Meadows technology to help grow leafy greens in Okanagan

Cubic Farms sold 16 of its machines to a company in Armstrong, B.C.

Leafy greens galore will be grown in the Okanagan thanks to some innovative local technology.

CubicFarms, who provide systems to grow commercial scale crops indoors, operate their research and development facility out of Pitt Meadows.

They have agreed to a sale of 16 of their machines to a farming operation in Armstrong, B.C.

READ MORE: Global entrepreneurs eye Pitt Meadows vertical farm

CubicFarms CEO Dave Dineson said the technology is helpful regardless of how great a climate it is used in.

“While the Okanagan Valley is a great location for growing fresh produce, the weather can affect growing seasons,” he noted.

“CubicFarms allows our customer to eliminate the weather variable and grow locally, all year round.”

He openly invited other growers to come visit the Pitt Meadows facility to get a first-hand view of how the technology works.

The system -which is scheduled to be installed by the end of the year – includes 14 growing machines, two propagation machines – which are used in the germination stage – and an irrigation system.

The company says it will reduce the need for physical labour and promises to maximize yield per cubic foot of available space.

Operations with the system in place can expect to grow up to two million heads of lettuce per year or thousands of pounds of micro greens.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AgriculturePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows technology to help grow leafy greens in Okanagan

Cubic Farms sold 16 of its machines to a company in Armstrong, B.C.

Maple Ridge mom wants justice on two-year anniversary of daughter’s death

Megan Kinnee, 19, died July 13, 2018 after motorcycle crash in Abbotsford

Maple Ridge neighbourhood rallies together for Saturday garage sale

Event aimed to bring Albion residents together – but not too close – while the financially strapped

Farmers market returns to downtown Maple Ridge

Next Saturday, July 18 people can shop at the newly reconfigured market in Memorial Peace Park

Ridge Meadows RCMP catch three more impaired drivers overnight

Local Mounties served 80 impaired driving infractions in June

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

Once-in-a-lifetime comet photographed soaring over Abbotsford

Photographer Randy Small captures Comet NEOWISE in early-morning sky

BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

Man shot dead in east Abbotsford suburbs

Integrated Homicide Investigative Team called to investigate

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet Rideau Hall arrest

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, is facing 22 charges

NHL’s Canadian hubs offer little economic benefit, but morale boost is valuable: experts

Games are slated to start Aug. 1 with six Canadian teams qualifying for the 24-team resumption of play

Most Read