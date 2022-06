Two people out of plane

A plane has gone down into the Pitt River by Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club. (Google Maps)

A plane has crashed into the Pitt River in Pitt Meadows.

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue were called to the crash at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13 by Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club.

Fire chief Mike Larsson said two people managed to get out of the plane and were being brought to shore by boat.

He was unaware of any injuries and will be giving an update as information becomes available.

Pitt MeadowsPlane crash