Deficiency walkthrough. (HAVAN photo.)

PODCAST: Real-time reno: Deficiency walkthrough

TODAY IN BC: Burdens take their final project walkthrough

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Whether building, renovating, or designing, success is all in the details.

Join host Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once as she catches up with the Burdens who take their final walkthrough with Cara from Triple Dot Design, and Alex from Level One Construction.

‘We walked through with Alex and compiled a list of everything that we had noticed together, but then Level One had the great recommendation for us to live here for a week and live our normal lives and note things as they came up in our day-to-day lives that needed to be addressed. Little things, that you might not necessarily notice when you’re just walking through with the builder.’ Justin Burden, homeowner.

‘Having a master list categorized by trade, with the builder and homeowner on the same page, is key to completing the job in two weeks from the deficiency walkthrough, as opposed to four or five months.’ Alex Dumitru, Level One Construction.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommunityPodcastsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police identify suspects who poured maple syrup on Emily Carr painting
Next story
Ukrainian city celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

Just Posted

The founding members of the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society share stories and memories at the 50th anniversary gala, emceed by former Maple Ridge mayor and current board member Ernie Daykin, far right. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Memories, stories shared at recycling society’s 50th anniversary gala in Maple Ridge

Map shows areas of flood risk for the North and South Alouette Rivers. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge warns flood plain residents to be ready for storms

Captain Jordan Kujala scored twice in Saturday’s win in North Van. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Host Ridge Meadows loses to Delta, top team in the PJHL

Sophie Sparrow of the Alouette River Management Society with a chinook salmon. (Contributed)
Maple Ridge salmon group ARMS invites new members to join