Graeme Huguet, owner of My House Design/Build Team. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Graeme Huguet, owner of My House Design/Build Team keeps the conversation real when discussing the construction phase. Realistic timelines, building permits, inspections, anticipating interruptions – a discussion, on the level.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
P.E.I. premier asking Ottawa to reduce tolls for Confederation Bridge and ferry fares

Just Posted

Free bicycle raffle during the Earth Day 2019 celebration. (Maple Ridge Earth Day Facebook/Special to The News)
HUB Cycling want used bikes to fix for Earth Day raffle in Maple Ridge

Tyler O’Neill when he played with Team Canada in 2017. (The News files)
Maple Ridge slugger a new dad, will play for Team Canada

Members of the Lafayette String Quartet, clockwise from top left: Sharon Stanis; Ann Elliott-Goldschmid; Joanna Hood; and Pamela Highbaugh Aloni. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Music Society to host renowned string quartet for final tour

Ridge Meadows Flames goaltender Cam Connolly has 17 wins this season, tied for the lead in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames take two out of three in past week