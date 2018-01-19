(Neil Millar/Submitted)

Police arrest pair after ‘high-risk vehicle takedown’

Vancouver police say replica handgun found in alleged suspects’ vehicle

A takedown involving 10 police officers on a side street in downtown Vancouver ended with two suspects being taken to jail and the seizure of a replica handgun Friday.

Police said they received a call about a man being assaulted by two people in the south lane of 1000 Barclay Street at about 10:30 a.m. The caller reported that one of the suspects was in possession of a firearm.

Vancouver Police spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette told Black Press Media two suspects were driving away when they were stopped in what’s called a “high-risk vehicle takedown” beside Century Plaza Hotel. This kind of police tactic involves officers using vehicles to immobilize suspect vehicles.

Doucette said police found a replica handgun inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, the victim of the alleged assault left the area before speaking with police.

Doucette said police are still investigating the incident.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids
Next story
Train derails in Northwest B.C.

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows tax increase comes in at 3.37 per cent

Big ticket is $120,000 for engineer

Garibaldi secondary adding middle years IB

Maple Ridge school to have a Grade 8 IB program starting in September

Old high-school haunt soon will be no more

Making way for new rural-urban shopping complex

Pitt Meadows councillors don’t support rail underpass

Gateway projects will need city support says MP Ruimy

News Views: On track

CP Rail and other agencies want to build an underpass and two overpasses in Pitt Meadows.

Amsler has three-point night in the BCHL

First goal for Ridge Meadows hockey prospect

Ice-cream-eating bear draws controversy

An Alberta Wildlife Park posted a video this week of one of their bears going through a Dairy Queen drive-through

Police arrest pair after ‘high-risk vehicle takedown’

Vancouver police say replica handgun found in alleged suspects’ vehicle

Fernie, RCMP go to court over city log books in fatal ammonia leak probe

Log books center stage in clashing of investigations between the city and RCMP

B.C.’s biggest pot plant planned for Oliver

Co-founder Tony Holler said the 700,000 sq. ft. facility would produce 100,000 kg of pot per year

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

E-cig likely the cause of townhouse fire

Smoke and fire damage but no one was hurt in Chilliwack

Five gold for Ramblers wrestlers

Maple Ridge secondary team tough at Wildcat Invite

Photos: Marauders open season with win over Titans

Senior boys high school hoops league action underway in Maple Ridge

Most Read