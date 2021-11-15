Cars stalled in water on a Pitt River Bridge off ramp. (Facebook/Special to The News)

Cars stalled in water on a Pitt River Bridge off ramp. (Facebook/Special to The News)

Police close on and off ramps for Pitt River Bridge

Pooling creating dangerous driving conditions and stranding motorists

Motorists travelling via the Pitt River Bridge should be aware of road closures.

The Mary Hill and Fremont on and off ramps to the Pitt River Bridge were closed by Coquitlam RCMP due to flooding on the roadway. Both east and westbound traffic has been impacted.

Drivers are posting in social media about poor driving conditions, pooling water and wind gusts, and advising motorists to stay home.

READ ALSO: Thousands of BC Hydro customers impacted by power outages

READ ALSO: 290 homes in Princeton under evacuation as flooding causes chaos

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSevere weather

Previous story
B.C. STORM: Evacuation order issued for properties in Chilliwack River Valley
Next story
B.C. STORM: Evacuation order for seven Chilliwack properties

Just Posted

Around 100 cars are stuck between Hope and Agassiz on Hwy. 7 due to mudslide on both sides. (Lisa Craik/Special to The News)
‘Everyone’s helping each other’: Maple Ridge woman trapped on Hwy. 7 due to mudslide

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Flooding causes chaos, extensive evacuations and power outages for thousands in B.C.

Cars stalled in water on a Pitt River Bridge off ramp. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Police close on and off ramps for Pitt River Bridge

Traffic alert
Province shutting down Highway 1 at Abbotsford due to rising flood waters