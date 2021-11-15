Police close on and off ramps for Pitt River Bridge

Cars stalled in water on a Pitt River Bridge off ramp. (Facebook/Special to The News)

Motorists travelling via the Pitt River Bridge should be aware of road closures.

The Mary Hill and Fremont on and off ramps to the Pitt River Bridge were closed by Coquitlam RCMP due to flooding on the roadway. Both east and westbound traffic has been impacted.

Drivers are posting in social media about poor driving conditions, pooling water and wind gusts, and advising motorists to stay home.

Extreme Rainfall warnings!! Please slow down and drive relative to the conditions. Drive safe! pic.twitter.com/spqvB3XV59 — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) November 15, 2021

