A Nanaimo RCMP search last Wednesday uncovered Kix Citton’s lost keys on her central Nanaimo property. (Photo submitted)

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Nanaimo RCMP happened to be doing police dog training at the exact time and place to be of great help to a local resident.

A search last Wednesday uncovered Kix Citton’s lost keys on her central Nanaimo property.

Police were training in the area that day and when they advised Citton of their activities there, she jokingly asked if they could find her keys, which she was pretty sure she had lost in her backyard.

“Searching for keys in [her] backyard is not an easy task as it consists of a variety of plants, shrubs, some weeds, thick and thorny rose bushes and a multitude of strawberry bushes,” noted an RCMP press release.

She had given up looking and already made trips to BCAA, her car dealership and a locksmith.

But after a 10-minute search, police dog Herc found the keys.

The press release noted that Citton was ecstatic to get her keys back.

“I can’t thank them enough for not only finding my keys but also for their dedication, their service and continued commitment to our community,” Citton said.

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman's car keys

