Police handcuff driver on side of Maple Ridge highway

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon on Lougheed Highway, just east of 240th Street

A police incident on Lougheed Highway, just east of 240th Street, has closed eastbound traffic down to one lane on Friday afternoon.

Just before 4:00 p.m., police responded to reports of traffic being impeded by a vehicle pulled off to the side of the road.

Members dressed in tactical gear were seen handcuffing the male occupant of the vehicle and reportedly had weapons drawn.

The driver was then transported to an unmarked police vehicle.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Julie Klaussner said that the Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT) arrived on scene in connection with a Port Moody file, but was unable to provide further details.

The News has reached out to the Port Moody Police Department.

