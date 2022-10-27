Vancouver police have released a composite sketch of a woman found dead near the Spanish Banks on Sept. 29, in hopes of identifying her. (Image courtesy of the Vancouver Police Department)

Police hope to identify woman found dead floating near Vancouver beach

Body discovered by tug boat crew near Spanish Banks Sept. 29

Vancouver police are asking for help identifying a woman who was found dead near Spanish Banks last month.

Investigators released a composite sketch of the woman Wednesday (Oct. 26) after failing to figure out who she is in the month since discovering her body on Sept. 29.

The Vancouver Police Department says a tug boat crew found her lying in the water around 9 p.m. on the Thursday night. Emergency crews were called but were unable to revive her.

Police say an orange life vest and blue inflatable kayak were discovered nearby, but have released no other details indicating how the woman died.

She’s described as a Black woman in her 30s, weighing about 175 to 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and short black curly hair, which was pulled into a bun at the time she was found. She was also wearing a backpack, police say.

Anyone who recognizes the sketch of the woman is asked to call VPD’s missing person unit at 604-717-2533.

