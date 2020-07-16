This 2019 Mitsubishi RVR has been identified as the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting death of Karmjit (Jazzy) Sran on July 10 in Abbotsford.

Police identify suspect vehicle in Abbotsford fatal shooting

Jazzy Sran, 43, was killed July 10 at home on Lucern Crescent

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is asking the public for information about a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of Karmjit (Jazzy) Sran last Friday (July 10) in Abbotsford.

Police say that shortly after the shooting at approximately 8 p.m., a burning vehicle – believed to be the suspect car – was discovered in the area of Lancelot Street in the Mt. Lehman area of Abbotsford.

RELATED: Abbotsford shooting victim was alleged ‘crime boss,’ according to court documents

That vehicle, a black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR with noticeable damage, was also seen on video surveillance footage later obtained by investigators.

Sran, 43, was shot dead at around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Lucern Crescent.

He was identified last year in court documents as an alleged “crime boss” who was believed to be smuggling cocaine from the U.S. into Canada.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Man shot dead in east Abbotsford suburbs

Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

crimemurder

Most Read