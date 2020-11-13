RCMP and Transit Police swarm near downtown Maple Ridge

A police incident unfolding on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge on Friday morning. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

There is a police incident underway on the Lougheed Highway near downtown Maple Ridge on Friday morning.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. there were public reports of five police vehicles and officers with firearms drawn just west of 222nd Street, near the Haney Bypass.

Witnesses said it appeared to be a raid on a residence on the south side of the highway, and one officer was seen holding a battering ram. Two of the vehicles on scene were marked Transit Police, and there were also Ridge Meadows RCMP officers at the scene.

Police had a woman and a man in handcuffs.

