UPDATED: Police incident in North Surrey ‘contained’

Reports of possible gunfire in residential neighbourhood

  • Mar. 29, 2019 7:55 a.m.
  • News

(File photo)

There is a significant police presence in North Surrey this morning, and police are asking residentsto keep their distance.

According to a tweet from Surrey RCMP, “Police have the situation contained, but ask residents tostay away from the area of 133 Street and 98A.”

t.co

An estimated two dozen police vehicles, as well as an armoured vehicle, surrounded a home in aresidential neighbourhood.

Media at the scene have reported hearing “what sounds like an exchange of gunfire.” Ambulancesalso attended.

According to a news release issued by Surrey RCMP just after 8 a.m. today (Friday), officers werealerted to a “serious incident” at a residence in the 13300-block of 98A Avenue at approximately9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team attended.

“There will be road closures in the area for a significant amount of time as the investigation isongoing and police are requesting the public stay away from the area,” the release states.

“The scene and situation is now contained and there is no further risk to the public.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come…

Previous story
Trans activist calls anti-SOGI presentation in Maple Ridge ‘hate speech’
Next story
Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Just Posted

Trans activist calls anti-SOGI presentation in Maple Ridge ‘hate speech’

Brad Dirks is dismayed that self-identified transgender speaker Jenn Smith is giving a talk in Maple Ridge

Innovation on display at an emerging airport

Maple Ridge’s innovation forum will feature an airport panel

Marijuana company Agrima announces sale

Health Canada was revoking company’s licence

Downtown enhancement project nears completion

Major roadwork done through downtown Maple Ridge

Rally Saturday to oppose Burnett Street housing

Maple Ridge councillor hopes Victoria hears residents

O’Neill proves he’s major-league ready

Maple Ridge outfielder makes St. Louis Cardinals opening-day roster.

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

5 to start your day

Port Moody mayor charged with sexual assault, women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms and more

UPDATED: Police incident in North Surrey ‘contained’

Reports of possible gunfire in residential neighbourhood

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

Port Moody mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

Most Read