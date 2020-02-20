Police look for man in Halloween mask who robbed Abbotsford medical-marijuana clinic

City’s second dispensary to be robbed in one month

CTTV photos of the masked gunman, who held up a medical-marijuana dispensary for cash and weed, have been released by the Abbotsford Police Department.

The gunman entered Canna Care on Clearbrook Road around 8 p.m. on Feb. 18, wearing what appears to be a Halloween mask. Once inside, he produced a gun, made his demands, and took off with an undisclosed amount of loot.

Directly after the robbery there was a near collision near the parking lot exit. Police are interested in speaking with the owner of a white Dodge SUV, caught on the CTTV footage.

While Abbotsford detectives were able to speak with several witnesses who remained at the scene of the robbery, other customers left before they arrived. Investigators are urging those witnesses to come forward to be interviewed.

Abbotsford has seen two marijuana dispensaries robbed at gunpoint in the last month. Two 18-year-old men were arrested after robbing a dispensary and fleeing on foot on Jan. 23.

RELATED: Abbotsford weed dispensary held up by masked robber with weapon

Anyone with information about the robbery are being asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department: 604-859-5225.

abbotsfordArmed robberycrimemarijuana dispensaries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maggie and Tim: B.C. residential school survivor turns to faith, forgiveness in mourning son

Just Posted

Family keeps fighting for justice in RCMP shooting death of Maple Ridge man

Kyaw Din was shot and killed by the Ridge Meadows RCMP in August

Win a puppy party for the BC SPCA’s Treat Week

Winning workplace must raise at least $500

Weather: Another sunny day forecasted for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

Sharing hugs and happiness in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Teams of volunteers gave out hugs for Valentine’s Day

Nominations open for Maple Ridge Citizen of the Year

Deadline is Mar. 22

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

Police look for man in Halloween mask who robbed Abbotsford medical-marijuana clinic

City’s second dispensary to be robbed in one month

Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

The company is known for irreverent ad campaigns

Maggie and Tim: B.C. residential school survivor turns to faith, forgiveness in mourning son

A young man’s tragic death and his mother’s survival through hardship

PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

This year’s theme is the letter ‘N,’ and 13 German shephards must be named

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett standing by to return to Smithers

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

Federal minister pledges to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs in B.C. over natural gas pipeline

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they are visiting Mohawk territory

Most Read