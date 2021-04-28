Police looking for man last seen in Pitt Meadows

Kevin Goossen was last seen walking along Lougheed Highway

Kevin Goossen was last seen in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday, April 27. (Special to The News)

Kevin Goossen was last seen in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday, April 27. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen in Pitt Meadows.

Kevin Goossen was last seen carrying a six pack of Pepsi Cola while walking eastbound in the 19200 block area of Lougheed Highway at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

READ: Case of missing mom in Chilliwack not connected to investigations elsewhere: RCMP

Goossen is a white male, he is 42-years-old with greying short, brown hair. He is around six feet tall and he was last seen wearing a green shirt and grey gym shorts.

READ: Missing Okanagan girl found safe by RCMP

RCMP say that Goossen also walks with a limp and has difficulty using his right arm. They also noted that he is friendly but can become easily confused and may forget his name or where he lives.

Anyone who sees Goossen is being asked to call 911 immediately or the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SD42 seeks public input for policy language changes
Next story
VIDEO: Volunteers left to cleanup aftermath of fire at Chilliwack homeless camp

Just Posted

Kevin Goossen was last seen in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday, April 27. (Special to The News)
Police looking for man last seen in Pitt Meadows

Kevin Goossen was last seen walking along Lougheed Highway

SD42 looking for public input into policy language changes. (The News files)
SD42 seeks public input for policy language changes

Language altered surrounding trustee remuneration and political activities on school grounds

xx
Video evidence sought by Langley RCMP in multiple sexual assaults

Maple Ridge man identified as a suspect

London Drugs is inviting local restaurateurs whose businesses are suffering during the pandemic to submit products to be sold on their store shelves. (Malin Jordan)
Maple Ridge London Drugs offering shelf space to local struggling restaurateurs

Only one local business featured so far

Larry Walker Jr. in BC place stadium when he played for the Montreal Expos in April 1994.
Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker featured in new book about the Expos

Author says hall of fame voters finally got it right

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Loren Barr, a stem cell transplant patient in the Comox Valley, is trying to raise awareness what he calls a “second dose situation.” Scott Stanfield photo
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Stem cell transplant patient says delays are putting vulnerable people at risk

B.C.’s construction industry continues to be the No. 1 employer in B.C.’s goods sector, with more than 219,500 people relying directly on construction for a paycheque. (Black Press Media file photo)
Survey shows B.C. construction industry building career opportunities

Estimated 11,331 construction jobs in B.C. will go unfilled by 2030 due to labour shortages

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

Mohammad Movassaghi and a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says man’s COVID rule-breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street

Mohammad Movassaghi, who police say ran a condo nightclub, was sentenced today to one day in jail, a $5,000 fine and 18 months’ probation

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke NDP MP Randall Garrison (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. MP says law needed to thwart shadow pandemic of intimate partner violence

Randall Garrison calls for coercive and controlling behaviour to be criminalized

Volunteers, a conservation officer and an RCMP officer visit the burnt homeless camp on April 15, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Volunteers left to cleanup aftermath of fire at Chilliwack homeless camp

‘The whole area is a disaster,’ says volunteer of 1,600 square foot area of burnt trash

Most Read