Police looking for man last seen in Pitt Meadows

Kevin Goossen was last seen in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday, April 27. (Special to The News)

Kevin Goossen was last seen walking along Lougheed Highway

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen in Pitt Meadows.

Kevin Goossen was last seen carrying a six pack of Pepsi Cola while walking eastbound in the 19200 block area of Lougheed Highway at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

READ: Case of missing mom in Chilliwack not connected to investigations elsewhere: RCMP

Goossen is a white male, he is 42-years-old with greying short, brown hair. He is around six feet tall and he was last seen wearing a green shirt and grey gym shorts.

READ: Missing Okanagan girl found safe by RCMP

RCMP say that Goossen also walks with a limp and has difficulty using his right arm. They also noted that he is friendly but can become easily confused and may forget his name or where he lives.

Anyone who sees Goossen is being asked to call 911 immediately or the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.