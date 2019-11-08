RCMP ‘exhausting all avenues’ in search for Bowen Island woman missing since Monday

Shilanne Stedmances, 22, was last seen Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 on Bowen Island, B.C. (RCMP handout)

RCMP dive teams and police marine units spent Friday searching the waters surrounding Bowen Island for a missing woman last seen five days ago.

Shilanne Stedmances, 22, was last seen Monday when she left her family home on Eagle Cliff Road, leaving behind her phone and wallet, and has not been seen since, police said in a news release earlier this week.

RCMP are treating the missing persons case as high risk.

The RCMP dive team, supported by RCMP and Vancouver police marine units have been focusing on a specific area around Bowen Island, Sgt. Sascha Banks confirmed in an emailed statement to Black Press Media.

“We are exhausting all avenues,” Banks said.

On Monday evening, police launched an extensive search involving North Shore Search and Rescue, the RCMP marine unit, aerial support and the Bowen Island Fire Department.

The ground search on the island was called off on Thursday morning.

“Teams scoured various trails around Bowen, canvassed neighborhoods, searched shorelines, and more,” North Shore Rescue said in an update on Facebook Thursday evening. “A large amount of ground was covered and searched.”

Stedmances also has connections to West Vancouver and North Vancouver. New Zealand media has reported that she has dual-citizenship and lived in New Zealand for a few years. Police have not yet ruled out that she could have taken the 20-minute ferry ride and be on the mainland.

Stedmances is described as being 5’2” and weighing 110 pounds with shoulder length, dark brown hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt and yoga pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bowen Island RCMP, their local police or Crime Stoppers.

