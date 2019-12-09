UPDATED: Man taken to hospital after barricading himself in Victoria synagogue

Traffic is backed up on Blanshard Street due to a police incident at the Congregation Emanu-El, Conservative Jewish Synagogue. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Police say a man was taken to the hospital after barricading himself in a synagogue Monday morning.

A witness says an elderly man covered in blood was taken out of the building and put in an ambulance around noon.

The Victoria Police Department negotiated with a man barricaded on the second floor of the Congregation Emanu-El, Conservative Jewish Synagogue after police were called for a man “suffering from a mental health crisis” around 8:30 a.m. The Emergency Response Team was called in after the man made threats against police when they arrived, said Const. Matt Rutherford, VicPD spokesperson.

VicPD had portions of the roadway blocked as officers dealt with the incident near Blanshard Street and Pandora Avenue.

Children were evacuated from a daycare within the building.

Saanich Police K-9 unit and the Grater Victoria Emergency response team is on scene @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/g0E7MVpbTh — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) December 9, 2019

