UPDATED: Police probe targeted Port Coquitlam shooting

A house and mutliple vehicles were hit in the Sunday night shooting

A drive-by shooting rattled a Port Coquitlam neighbourhood on Sunday night, leaving bullet holes in a home and in multiple vehicles in the 3800 block of Ulster Street.

Coquitlam RCMP say that one was injured but that the shooting is believed to be targeted and the residents of the home hit by bullets are known to police.

We want to reassure people in the 3800 block of Ulster Street that we are working hard to solve the crime that happened near their homes,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

“If you saw anything that could help the RCMP investigation, or if you have video, please call our non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask for the investigative support team.”

