Breaking: Provincial police raid Maple Ridge pot store

Several officers reported at Hammond Compassion Society

The cannabis store operated by the Hammond Compassion Society on Maple Crescent was raided Wednesday by provincial inspection officers.

A caller said several officers went into the store in late-morning. Commenters on the Hammond Neighbours Facebook group have also said police entered the store.

The Hammond Compassion Society, a non-profit society, opened the store in 2015, to provide medicinal marijuana.

No one from the society has yet been available for comment, nor the city.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Julie Klaussner confirmed that the Provincial Inspection Team acted on the Hammond Compassion Society, not the local detachment.

“This is not us, it is the Provincial Inspection Team.”

Read more: Medical pot in Hammond

Maple Ridge, in 2018, passed a bylaw prohibiting cannabis sales as an interim step while the process of legalizing non-medicinal marijuana began.

Legalization took place across Canada in October 2018, but only one store so far has been licenced and opened in Maple Ridge.

Read more: One store in Maple Ridge remains for pot puffers

The Hammond Compassion Society also had applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Distribution Branch for a licence to sell recreational pot.

Brett Steeves, society manager, said last year that there’s no requirement to close for an extended time before moving from an unlicenced medicinal marijuana dispensary to a licenced, retail outlet for recreational marijuana.

Anyone seeking to open a recreation retail pot store has to apply to the Liquor and Cannabis Distribution Branch, which then forwards the application to the local city council.

However, there’s a backlog of applications, leading to delays in new licences being issued.

A city council has to explicitly approve an application before a retail licence is granted.

Wednesday’s raid at the Hammond Compassion Society comes the day before B.C. residents can purchase cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals, although they have been legal in Canada since Oct. 17.

Read more: New city bylaw prohibits all pot sales

• More to follow:

