Police release sketch of man who allegedly masturbated in UBC shower

RMCP say a woman walked in on him naked in the bathroom

Police allege that this man was watching women shower at UBC. (RCMP)

Police released a sketch Monday of a man they believe was allegedly watching women while masturbating in a women’s bathroom at the University of British Columbia.

According to University RCMP, they were called to a dorm on the Lower Mall just after 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 13 after a woman showering in a women-only bathroom heard a man speak to her from a nearby stall.

Police say a second woman walked into the bathroom to see the man “allegedly naked and masturbating.”

Officers were unable to find the man at the time.

He is described as five-foot-seven or five-foot-eight man in his 30s to early 40s and is believed to be of South Asian or Middle Eastern descent with darker skin and an average build. Policy say he has curly hair that is dark on the sides and lighter on top and was wearing a light coloured hoodie or long-sleeved shirt, grey sweatpants and a small diamond or crystal earring.

Anyone who can identify the man in the sketch is asked to call RMCP at 604-224-1322 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

