A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Police report 129% spike in stranger sexual assaults in Vancouver, warn of disturbing trend

Sexual assaults in Vancouver have been going up over the past three years

Vancouver police are warning the public about a dramatic increase in sexual assault reports compared to previous years.

There were 16 reports of sexual assaults in Vancouver this July compared to 10 in July 2020 and seven in July 2019.

According to Const. Tania Visintin, the Granville entertainment district has been a hot spot for sexual crimes with eight reports in July, a 167 per cent increase compared to the three-year average for the month of July.

“We know that offences against a person, specifically sexual offences, are vastly under-reported,” Const. Visintin said.

Vancouver police said they will be re-launching the “Hands Off!” campaign in an attempt to dissuade potential offenders.

The campaign originally launched in 2019 and included social media posts and public posters reminding people that groping is a form of sexual assault.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sexual assaultVancouver Police

Previous story
‘Almost no protection’: B.C. teachers concerned about returning to school as Delta ramps up
Next story
B.C. doctor may have stumbled upon 5-figure original painting in Value Village

Just Posted

Ryan Lloyd and Wes Doka of the Pitt Meadows Golf Club competed in the PGA of BC Tournament of Champions event on Monday. (Rob Wilton/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows golfers on target at Tournament of Champions

A collision has blocked the Kennedy Road Bridge in both directions. (L. McNeil/Special to The News)
Crash blocks Pitt Meadows bridge in both directions

.
LETTER: Don’t let Emanicipation Day result in the end of B.C. Day

Golf bag spooks a bear. (Youtube/Special to The News)
Bear at Pitt Meadows golf course stars in viral video