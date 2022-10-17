Police responding to targeted shooting at Vancouver golf course

VPD also called to burned out car around the same time

BC RCMP were called to the area around the University Golf Club Oct. 17, 2022 for a targeted incident. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

Police have responded to a targeted shooting at the University Golf Club Monday (Oct. 17) morning.

They were seen at the golf course, which is next door to but not affiliated with the University of British Columbia campus, shortly before 11 a.m., according to social media users.

UBC posted on social media that there had been a targeted incident at the golf course and that police did not believe there was a further risk to the public at about 11:40 a.m.. An hour later, B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the incident had been a shooting.

RCMP are responding to a targeted incident at the University Golf Club. RCMP say there is nothing to indicate risk to the public. pic.twitter.com/HX5GFsDRbu — University of British Columbia (@UBC) October 17, 2022

Images taken at the scene and posted to social media appear to show a body bag in the University Golf Club parking lot. Black Press Media has reached out to the club, but has not heard back as of publication.

When asked for comment about the police presence around the scene, the Vancouver Police Department deferred comment to BC RCMP and directed Black Press Media to information about a separate incident that occurred around the same time Monday morning.

VPD says it was called to a car fire near West 21st Avenue and Crown Street at 10 a.m. The fire department extinguished the flames and said there were no injuries, but VPD’s arson unit is working to determine if the fire was related to any other events.

More to come.

ShootingVancouver