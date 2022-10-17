BC RCMP were called to the area around the University Golf Club Oct. 17, 2022 for a targeted incident. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

BC RCMP were called to the area around the University Golf Club Oct. 17, 2022 for a targeted incident. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

Police responding to targeted shooting at Vancouver golf course

VPD also called to burned out car around the same time

Police have responded to a targeted shooting at the University Golf Club Monday (Oct. 17) morning.

They were seen at the golf course, which is next door to but not affiliated with the University of British Columbia campus, shortly before 11 a.m., according to social media users.

UBC posted on social media that there had been a targeted incident at the golf course and that police did not believe there was a further risk to the public at about 11:40 a.m.. An hour later, B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the incident had been a shooting.

Images taken at the scene and posted to social media appear to show a body bag in the University Golf Club parking lot. Black Press Media has reached out to the club, but has not heard back as of publication.

When asked for comment about the police presence around the scene, the Vancouver Police Department deferred comment to BC RCMP and directed Black Press Media to information about a separate incident that occurred around the same time Monday morning.

VPD says it was called to a car fire near West 21st Avenue and Crown Street at 10 a.m. The fire department extinguished the flames and said there were no injuries, but VPD’s arson unit is working to determine if the fire was related to any other events.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ShootingVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Some new B.C. mayors are familiar, others mark historic firsts after municipal vote
Next story
Two new faces on Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School Board

Just Posted

Election results for the SD42 school board. (Screen shot/CivicInfoBC)
Two new faces on Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School Board

Alma and Ron Jones in front of plaque commemorating their donation for the new telemetry unit at Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Jones family give Maple Ridge hospital the gift of cardiac care

This birthday card was among the correspondence found hidden inside a wall of an old Maple Ridge home. The letters and cards reveal a forbidden love affair. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Musty hidden letters reveal forbidden love affairs

John McKweon has been decorating his house for Halloween and accepting food bank donations for years, but introduces new additions each year. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Spooky Maple Ridge home provides scares for charity