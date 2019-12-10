Surrey homicide victim Bradley Steven Kline. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Police say they’ve identified suspects in Bradley Kline homicide in Surrey

Kline, 26, was found dead at 7055 144A St. on Dec. 7, 2018

Homicide police are “aggressively pursuing” several people in the Lower Mainland and Edmonton area who they say have “key information” concerning the 2018 murder of Bradley Steven Kline, 26, a Surrey construction worker who was found dead in the Newton coach house were he lived.

Kline’s body was found at 7055 144A St. on Saturday Dec. 7, 2018, after emergency services were called to the residence at 1:38 a.m.

“There are a number of people that we have yet to speak with, that we want to speak with,” Sergeant Frank Jang, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said Tuesday. “We’re not done – we’re aggressively pursuing these individuals.

“Some of them have just shut the door on us. It’s discouraging, but we don’t give up,” Jang said. “Really, it comes down to the testimony of a human being.

“We need a human being to tell the story, bring context,” he said. “Please do the right thing, and come forward.”

Police are holding back the cause of death and number of suspects.

“I will not be discussing the evidence,” Jang said. “This is a very active and open investigation.”

Kline’s murder, as far as they can tell, had nothing to do with gangs. “I would say, from having looked into his past history, he’s had very minimal police interaction. But we believe this was not a case of random murder.”

IHIT is marking the first year anniversary of Kline’s homicide with a renewed public request for information that could lead to an arrest. Its tipline is 1-877-551-IHIT.

Jang said that prior to his murder Kline “was a young man who wasn’t a stranger to tragedy. His mother died when he was young. He had a tough life.“


