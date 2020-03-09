Police search for man whom they say stole two vehicles and a package in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for this man whom they say stole two vehicles and a package in separate incidents in Maple Ridge. (Ridge Meadows RCMP release)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP

Ridge Meadows RCMP are searching for a suspect they allege to be involved in local parcel and auto thefts.

A man who allegedly stole a green Toyota RAV4 SUV, was seen in the area of 22700 block of Lougheed Highway at around 12:30 p.m. on March 9, but he managed to evade police after a foot chase ensued.

Moments later, police say, they received a report of a man, matching the earlier description, stealing a silver Chevrolet Silverado after the owner, who was washing the vehicle at the time, left the keys in the ignition.

READ MORE: Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

While attempting to apprehend the suspect, police say, they had to “disengage interaction” because the vehicle was being driven in a dangerous manner.

However the truck was locate a short time later, unoccupied, in the area of 222 Street and Selkirk Avenue.

The man is described as Caucasian, five foot nine inches to five foot 11 inches high, with a slim build, dark brown curly or wavy hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing an olive-green long coat.

A left Nike Air Max running shoe, grey and orange in color belonging to the man was recovered. It is a size US 11.

The woman is described as Caucasian with brown hair, last seen wearing a black or dark coloured coast with a fur hood.

Anyone with any information about the incidents that have not already spoken to police, are asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to file #2020-5261.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca

A shoe recovered from the scene is a size men’s US11. (Ridge Meadows RCMP release)