Police searching for missing Maple Ridge boy

Daniel Gagnon, 12, has been missing since Feb. 23

Daniel Gagnon, 12, has been missing since Feb. 23. (Contributed)

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old Maple Ridge boy.

Police were notified on at around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 23, that Daniel Gagnon was missing.

He was last seen at around 6:30 that morning.

Gagnon is described as an Indigenous male, 5 foot 7 inches, 140 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoody, grey and blue sweat pants, and black shoes and usually wears purple-framed glasses.

He is also described as an experienced transit user.

Anyone who has seen or has any information about the whereabouts of Daniel Gagnon is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. For those who wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at solvecrime.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pitt Meadows annual report wins again
Next story
White Rock man says landlord ‘threatened’ tenants for seeking cash after no heat over Christmas

Just Posted

Police searching for missing Maple Ridge boy

Daniel Gagnon, 12, has been missing since Feb. 23

Lift each other up, theme of Pink Shirt Day

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services don pink shirts

Pitt Meadows annual report wins again

Award given for fifth straight year

Burrards go back-to-back

Ridge Meadows U-15 lacrosse team claims their second straight provincial title in Richmond

Maple Ridge council opts for a city-run Albion Community Centre

Unanimous vote on Tuesday

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

Man wanted on six warrants allegedly assaults cop, sparking chase across Lower Mainland

Police from multiple agencies worked to stop the vehicle

Cypress Mountain offers free lift tickets March 13 in honour of snowboarding pioneer

Jake Burton Carpenter invented the sport of snowboarding

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

White Rock man says landlord ‘threatened’ tenants for seeking cash after no heat over Christmas

Porte Realty VP says original notice was harsh and quickly replaced

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

Most Read