THE NEWS/files Maple Ridge has more wildlife conflicts than most B.C. cities, says conservation officer.

Police shoot injured bear

Struck by vehicle in Albion suburb of Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP put down a young bear for humane reasons, after it was hit by an SUV in Maple Ridge, Wednesday.

Conservation Officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said his staff did not respond to the call, because RCMP were on the scene at 102nd Avenue and 244th Street, near Albion Park. The animal was suffering.

“They had the capability, and for humane reasons they did not wait for us,” he said.

Conservation officers are busy, and this was their 10th bear call of the day in the North Fraser Zone. The zone covers all of the Tri-Cities area, and includes Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

Since April 1 to Wednesday, the area has generated 1,515 wildlife conflicts, of which 1,332 involve black bears, said Hunter.

For comparison, the south side of the Fraser River generates far fewer conflicts at 500 calls, for an area stretching from Surrey to Hope. The Kamloops office had just 256 calls.

“Our office jumps off the page,” said Hunter.

Breaking down the 1,515 calls in the North Fraser Zone, he said 358 were from Maple Ridge, and 303 involved black bears. There were 33 complaints, 22 involving bears, in Pitt Meadows.

READ ALSO: Hungry bear takes snack from Maple Ridge kitchen

Of the non-bear calls in the zone, 56 were about cougars, 42 coyotes and 48 deer. Many of the deer reports are about deer being injured by vehicles, explained Hunter.

He wants people to be aware of the high number of wildlife conflicts in this area, to drive rural roads carefully, and not to allow their properties to attract bears.

Backyard chickens, he said, often lead to wildlife conflicts.

“We’re still seeing issues of people leaving their garbage out, so we’ve got to get everybody on board,” said Hunter.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vandalized BC Hydro transformers cause power outages, oil spill and hefty damage

Just Posted

Police shoot injured bear

Struck by vehicle in Albion suburb of Maple Ridge

Medical marijuana user fighting strata ban

Maple Ridge woman will make human rights complaint

Untrending: Nothing better than heft of holding a book

However, convenience of e-books of real benefit.

Business group launches two new shop local campaigns

More reasons to shop in Maple Ridge says BIA

Citizen’s Ink: Archaic twice-yearly time changes under review

Liberal MLA Linda Larson has tabled a private members bill in the B.C. legislature

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at Burnaby food court

No charges have been laid yet

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

‘N’ driver clocked going 187 km/h in 80 km/h zone

Driver, 18, charged with excessive speeding in Abbotsford

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Most Read