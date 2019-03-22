Police watchdog investigating after man falls out third-storey window in Vancouver

The man fell to the ground and was taken to hospital with serious injuries

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in Vancouver where a man suffered life-threatening injuries after allegedly fleeing from police Thursday.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Vancouver police said they were executing a search warrant just after 2 p.m. at a home in East Hastings. The investigation was looking into property crime.

According to police, a man in his 50s allegedly tried to evade officers by escaping through a third-storey window.

The man fell to the ground and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. It is unclear if the man was a suspect in the investigation.

The Independent Investigations Office probes all police-involved incidents that end in serious harm or death.

