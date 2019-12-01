A Coquitlam RCMP car was hit in an intersection on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Mayor Richard Stewart/Facebook)

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

Mounties are investigating after a collision between a police car with lights and sirens on and another vehicle in a Coquitlam intersection.

According to RCMP, the crash took place just before 6 p.m. as a Coquitlam Mountie was responding, with lights and sirens on, to an incident. The Mountie drove through the Lougheed Highway and Westwood Street and collided with another car. Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash.

Mountie said no one was seriously injured.

Police said there is no evidence of impaired or distracted driving. The Independent Office of Investigations, which investigates police-involved incidents in B.C., is investigating.

Anyone with dash cam footage or who may have seen the collision occur is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for Const. Bauldry.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province
Next story
Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Just Posted

Chance of Flurries in Fraser Valley on Sunday

Environment Canada forecast for Pitt Meadows says chance of snow

On Community: Supporting seniors in trying more, trying harder

Ridge Meadows Seniors Society provides opportunities to participate in living life to the fullest.

Flames win big on Teddy Bear Toss night

Beat Surrey 15-3 for second win in last week

Last donation from Hammond Cedar millwright

For 22 years cans from the mill gave thousands to Christmas Hamper Society

Letter: Democracy and global warming

The withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris agreement is a disgrace.

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-1 away game to Tri-City Americans

Loss comes after back-to-back overtime wins on the road

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Most Read