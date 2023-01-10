The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating a Jan. 6 arrest in Vancouver that left a suspect seriously injured. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police watchdog investigating Vancouver arrest that left suspect seriously hurt

VPD says officers were investigating a vehicle that had been reported stolen

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a Vancouver arrest that sent a suspect to hospital with serious injuries last week.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says information the Vancouver Police Department has provided it suggests officers were looking into a vehicle that had been reported stolen last Friday (Jan. 6) when the arrest occurred.

VPD says officers spotted the vehicle around 5:40 p.m. in 3200-block of Riverwalk Avenue, along the Fraser River, and went to go check it out. The driver of the vehicle reportedly got out and tried to flee on foot.

The IIO hasn’t provided details but says an “interaction” then occurred with police, which left the driver with serious enough injuries that he had to be taken to hospital.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency. It looks into all officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death, to determine if there are any allegations of wrongdoing.

B.C.'s avalanche conditions highly risky, haven't been seen in 2 decades

crimeIndependent Investigations Office of B.C.PoliceVancouver

