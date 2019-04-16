Kiki was surrendered to the BC SPCA after a someone reported the owner of alleged abuse. (BC SPCA handout)

Pomeranian puppy recovering after alleged abuse: BC SPCA

Kiki is expected to make a full recovery

An eight-month-old Pomeranian is in the care of the Vancouver SPCA after suffering from a number of old fractures to her ribs.

The BC SPCA told Black Press Media Tuesday that it’s investigating after learning the puppy, named Kiki, had allegedly been abused.

The animal welfare organization will be recommending charges against the owner, animal protection officer Eileen Drever said.

A fundraising page set up by the organization says they were alerted to Kiki’s condition when a member of the public called in to report the alleged abuse and that the puppy was being taken to a local animal hospital.

READ ALSO: SPCA seizes 54 animals from Vernon property

Animal proection officers arrived at the hospital and Kiki was surrendered to the SPCA. X-rays revealed Kiki had a number of old fractures to her ribs.

“Kiki is in unbelievable pain,” said Jodi Dunlop, Vancouver SPCA branch manager. “Her entire back and legs have had all the skin removed due to the infection. Kiki’s skin has literally rotted off of her.”

Kiki requires daily bandage changes and wound cleaning as she recovers from the infection. Her medical costs are estimated to be around $6,000 as she remains in care for up to two months.

Donations for Kiki reached more than four times the goal by Tuesday, amounting to almost $25,000.

Drever says their investigation revealed the owner does have a history of alleged animal abuse that was not known to the SPCA.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man identified in fatal zipline accident in Thailand
Next story
Use of roadside saliva tests for cannabis impairment remain in question

Just Posted

Maple Ridge students to experience a night of homelessness

The Sleep Out at Maple Ridge Christian to raise money for Covenant House Vancouver

ARMS against riverfront homes

Public hearing on plans in Maple Ridge

Liquor branch awaits city licence for pot store in west Maple Ridge

Location secured at 207th Street and Lougheed

Pitt Meadows Citizen of the Year returns

Nominations being accepted until May 12

Civil forfeiture proceeds fund crime-prevention programs in Maple Ridge

MLA announces money for restorative justice and crime-prevention programs.

VIDEO: Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Bountiful child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

UPDATE: Watchdog rules RCMP not at fault in man’s death on Sunshine Coast

Police watchdog had been notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

Most Read