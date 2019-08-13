Popular Playland ride The Beast shut down after malfunctioning

The rid had some kind of mechanical issue, causing a loud noise and oil to leak onto guests

The Beast during its installation in 2015. (Playland)

A major ride at Vancouver’s Playland amusement park is temporarily closed after it malfunctioned and leaked oil onto some of the guests on Monday.

It’s believed that one of the parts on a ride, called The Beast, had some kind of mechanical issue, causing a loud noise while the ride was running, according to the Laura Ballance Media group, which speaks on behalf of Playland, said in an emailed statement.

The ride operation team was able to bring The Beast to a slow stop. No one was injured in the incident, the statement reads.

Those who were hit with leaking oil are being contacted on a case-by-case basis.

“The oil used is not toxic and product safety and cleaning information has been supplied to guests affected,” the media group said.

The Beast was introduced at the park in 2015, and can take 20 to 30 people on the ride at each time. It is inspected each year by Technical Safety BC, as well as external third-party safety consultants. Meanwhile, each ride at Playland is inspected daily, prior to opening.

In 2017, Playland temporarily shut down the ride out of “an abundance of caution,” the media group said, after an accident involving the ride killed a high school student in Ohio.

However, the ride in Vancouver is a different model, although made by the same manufacturer.

The ride will remain closed until further notice as technicians determine the cause and replace any parts as needed.

